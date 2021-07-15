Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $557,500.00. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $303,000.00. Insiders have sold 97,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,172 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $819.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.93.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

