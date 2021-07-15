Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $31,733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter.

GATX stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

