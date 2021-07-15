Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $5.33 on Thursday, hitting $138.21. 87,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,120. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,414 shares of company stock worth $1,257,871. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 68.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 17,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

