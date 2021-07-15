Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fastenal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

FAST stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $54.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

