Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trip.com Group Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trip.com Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

