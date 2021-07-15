Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

YAMHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. CLSA lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.