Brokers Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.37. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,171,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

