Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

KNTE stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

