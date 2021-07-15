Brokers Offer Predictions for PepsiCo, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.54 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

