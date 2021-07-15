Brokers Set Expectations for Cerner Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cerner in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Cerner alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

CERN stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.