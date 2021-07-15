Bronson Point Management LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Bronson Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up 5.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC owned 0.20% of Lumentum worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $50,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,005. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

