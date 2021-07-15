Bronson Point Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bronson Point Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises approximately 1.6% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $191.72. 1,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $129.58 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

