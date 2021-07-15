Bronson Point Management LLC Has $12.65 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bronson Point Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 5.4% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $56.14. 152,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,575,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

