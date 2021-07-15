Bronson Point Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bronson Point Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.9% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

UPS traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.48. 12,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

