Bronson Point Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1,700.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 7.0% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $4,154,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $50,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.22 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.