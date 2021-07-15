Bronson Point Management LLC Invests $4.60 Million in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000. Green Plains makes up 2.0% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bronson Point Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 4,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.