Bronson Point Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bronson Point Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PTC by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in PTC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.27. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

