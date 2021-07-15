Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New $9.59 Million Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,000. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for about 4.1% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,544 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

