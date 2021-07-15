Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.6% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arista Networks by 18.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,078,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,290. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,740 shares of company stock valued at $31,274,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

