Bronson Point Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bronson Point Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.4% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

MDLZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 74,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,329. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.