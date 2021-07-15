Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 18,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,944. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

