Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Lowered by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,682 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $24,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 112,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 925,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,454,000 after purchasing an additional 493,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

