Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 185,507 shares.The stock last traded at $72.10 and had previously closed at $76.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 49.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

