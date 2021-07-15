Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

