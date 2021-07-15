Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Brother Industries stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.12. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $47.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.