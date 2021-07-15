BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.81. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 28,477 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In related news, Director Fredric H. Gould purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

