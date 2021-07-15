Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.