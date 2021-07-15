Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

