Burency Hits Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $451,655.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burency has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

