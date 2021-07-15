Burger Swap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.64 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00013611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $53.90 million and $23.64 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.95 or 0.00852622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,024,678 coins and its circulating supply is 12,649,678 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

