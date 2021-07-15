Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Shares Down 4.1%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $22.34. 170,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.18.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

