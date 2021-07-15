Bytom Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $81.49 million and approximately $14.95 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00397641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,691,314,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,444,029,869 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

