C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells $22,422,989.58 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $22,422,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AI traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 3,229,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,071. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of -58.04. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

