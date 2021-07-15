C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Siebel Living Trust U/A/D 7/27 Sells 239,453 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Siebel Living Trust U/A/D 7/27 sold 239,453 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $13,378,239.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,426,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,047,269.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.24. 3,229,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,071. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.