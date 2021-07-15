CACHE Gold Price Hits $58.89 on Top Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $116,559.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.89 or 0.00186217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00855197 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

