Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 203.86 ($2.66).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 144.90 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £723.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 484.14. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.87 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

