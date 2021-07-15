California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWT stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

