Callisto Network Market Capitalization Tops $15.36 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $50,548.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.75 or 0.06083219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00137748 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

