CaluraCoin (CLC) Price Hits $0.0004

CaluraCoin (CURRENCY:CLC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One CaluraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CaluraCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. CaluraCoin has a market capitalization of $5,645.18 and $1.00 worth of CaluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CaluraCoin

CaluraCoin Profile

CLC is a coin. CaluraCoin’s total supply is 14,821,830 coins and its circulating supply is 14,788,954 coins. CaluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @caluracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CaluraCoin’s official website is www.caluracoin.com.br

Buying and Selling CaluraCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaluraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaluraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaluraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

