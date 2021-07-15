Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,513,749 shares.The stock last traded at $17.29 and had previously closed at $17.51.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cameco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,711,000 after acquiring an additional 932,088 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 946,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

