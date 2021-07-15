Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Camping World worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Camping World by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654 over the last ninety days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

