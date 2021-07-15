Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Down 73.0% in June

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the June 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.