Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Down 73.0% in June

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the June 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.