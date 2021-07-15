Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 95,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

