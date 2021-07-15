CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 83.4% in June

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 120,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
