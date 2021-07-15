CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 83.4% in June

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 120,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

