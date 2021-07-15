Candlestick Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,750,000 Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,500,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 4.87% of Alussa Energy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,000,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,049,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alussa Energy Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:ALUS remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 256,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.