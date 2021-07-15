Candlestick Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 511,216 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 511,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,998,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,914 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 529.30. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,615,274 shares of company stock valued at $311,133,285 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

