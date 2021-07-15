Candlestick Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 2.0% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.82% of Lamb Weston worth $92,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 22.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $21,539,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 12.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 129.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

