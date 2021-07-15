Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $32.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of The Boston Beer worth $32,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $1,545,057.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $50,934,982. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $22.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $941.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,033.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $618.65 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

