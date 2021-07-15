Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $66.63 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1,116.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up approximately 1.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Gartner worth $66,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 94.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $253.77. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,579. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $258.31. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.