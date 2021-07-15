Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $79.23 Million Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Candlestick Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,228 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises approximately 1.7% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.02% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $79,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

NYSE SEAS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,624. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

